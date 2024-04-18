WATCH: Max McNown’s “Strong As Iron”

Today, folk-pop’s rising singer-songwriter Max McNown released the new music video for “Strong As Iron,” off his recently released debut album, Wandering, a convergence of folk and country sharing stories of intense heartache and perseverance. (watch above) This release is the first to follow last week’s drop, when he also released the music video for “Worry ‘Bout My Wandering”. Following his tour with Americana folk-rock band Briscoe, McNown recently joined Australian artist Blake Rose’s North American tour which includes a stop in Nashville at The End (4/29).

“Worry ‘Bout My Wandering” is the confessional song that was the most difficult for McNown to write as it’s so personal. McNown recalls “It came from being far away from my family and thinking about my mom, and wondering how she feels about my life and the direction it’s taken. Shooting the video in my beautiful home state of Oregon was very important to me… I just always want to make my family and hometown proud.”

At 22, McNown has already been on a storied musical journey. Taking control of his future, overcoming personal challenges and drawing inspiration from his brother who was bravely fighting cancer, McNown packed his bags and drove from remote Oregon to Southern California. From there, videos of him busking on a pier made an impact online and eventually grew into a legion of supporters on TikTok.

After attracting interest from major TV talent shows, McNown auditioned for one and then decided it wasn’t for him, and gracefully turned them down as he knew he needed to walk his own path. His loyal fanbase then helped Max amass 27M+ streams and a spot on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart with his breakout single, “A Lot More Free,” which peaked at #1 on the TikTok Breakthrough USA chart

Since the album’s delivery, McNown has successfully completed his first tour and is gearing up for live performances at larger venues this summer including an opening slot for famed country artist Billy Currington at the St. Augustine Amphitheater in Florida this June and an opening slot for Trampled by Turtles + JOSEPH at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater this August in McNown’s hometown of Bend, Oregon. McNown notes that he’s found an essential touchstone in his own experience with the transformative power of music. “The reason I want to put my songs out into the world is I know how much music has helped me throughout my life,” he says. “Whether it was dealing with a breakup or my brother’s cancer or the troubles we all go through, music gave me hope and made me feel less alone, so now I want to return the favor.”

