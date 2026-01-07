Opry Goes Dolly Show Set For January 17th

The Grand Ole Opry is once again rolling out the rhinestones for one of its most beloved members. The annual Opry Goes Dolly returns to the Grand Ole Opry House on January 17, honoring the incomparable Dolly Parton just days before her milestone 80th birthday.

Now in its fourth year, Opry Goes Dolly will spotlight songs from Parton’s iconic 1980s era alongside timeless favorites from her legendary catalog. The special Saturday night show will feature Opry members and guest artists performing their favorite Dolly hits, paired with themed moments and fan experiences throughout the evening.

Among the artists set to take the Opry stage are Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, and Rhonda Vincent, with hit songwriter Trannie Anderson making her Grand Ole Opry debut. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. While Parton is not scheduled to appear in person, her influence will be felt throughout the night in a celebration designed entirely in her honor.

Taking place just two days before Parton’s actual birthday, Opry Goes Dolly promises a one-of-a-kind tribute at the historic Opry House. Highlights from the show will later be featured on Opry Live across Opry social platforms, Circle Country, and more than 100 syndicated radio stations nationwide.

In true Dolly fashion, the celebration also gives back. Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold for the January 17 show will benefit Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the globally recognized book-gifting program that provides free books to children from birth to age five, regardless of family income.

Fans attending the festivities can also enjoy a full slate of Dolly-themed experiences, including birthday treats baked with Duncan Hines Dolly Parton mixes for Opry House tour guests (while supplies last), a limited-edition “80 Years of Song” merchandise collection from The Opry Shop, a larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign, themed photo-ops with a Dolly impersonator on the Opry Plaza, and signature Dolly-inspired cocktails at Opry House bars throughout the night.

From music to memories—and plenty of sparkle—Opry Goes Dolly is shaping up to be a fitting celebration for one of country music’s brightest and most enduring stars.

