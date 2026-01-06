Yo-Yo Ma Coming to The Caverns for American Revival

A powerful blend of music, conversation, and connection is coming underground to Tennessee. On Friday, January 30, 2026, the national cultural movement American Revival will host American Revival: Underground in Grundy County at The Caverns, Nashville.com’s favorite cave, the world-renowned live music venue celebrated for its breathtaking natural acoustics.

Rooted in the belief that arts and shared cultural experiences can help strengthen the civic fabric of the nation, American Revival is a county-by-county initiative focused on fostering empathy, decency, and meaningful dialogue. Through music, storytelling, and guided conversation, the movement has already sparked millions of exchanges across the country—bringing people together in a time when connection feels more vital than ever.

The Grundy County gathering features an extraordinary lineup of artists and thinkers, including world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma; Grammy-winning producer and musician T Bone Burnett; Grammy-winning hip-hop artist Speech Thomas of Arrested Development; acclaimed banjoist and singer-songwriter Abigail Washburn; writer and peacemaker Samar Ali; and filmmaker Nicholas Ma, the creator of American Revival.

Rather than a traditional concert, American Revival: Underground invites audiences into an immersive experience that goes beyond the stage—one centered on listening, reflection, and shared humanity.

“American Revival is about creating spaces where people can truly see and feel one another through culture,” said Nicholas Ma. “Rebuilding trust and belonging in this country happens locally, and it happens through joy.”

The event also marks the culmination of We See Hope, a county-wide initiative launched by Millions of Conversations in partnership with the Littell-Partin Center. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Littell-Partin Community Center, helping support local programs and strengthen community ties throughout Grundy County.

Set inside one of Tennessee’s most unique venues, American Revival: Underground in Grundy County promises an unforgettable night where music and meaning meet—deep beneath the surface, and at the heart of community.