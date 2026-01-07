Brown’s Diner Inspires Vince Gill’s New Project

Vince Gill’s expansive musical journey continues to unfold with the release of the third installment in his yearlong project, 50 Years From Home (MCA). The new EP, Brown’s Diner Bar, arrives Friday, December 9, following earlier chapters I Gave You Everything I Had (Oct. 17, 2025) and Secondhand Smoke (Nov. 14, 2025).

Built on a lifetime of stories and perspective, Gill says the project reflects a deeper connection to songwriting than ever before. “You have to live some life to really understand what you’re writing about,” Gill shares. “I know I don’t have as much time in front of me as what’s behind me, so everything feels more important now. These songs are honest. They’re real. And they’re about things people recognize.”

The EP’s title track looks back five decades to Gill’s earliest days in Nashville, inspired by the legendary Nashville eatery Brown’s Diner—a beloved late-night stop just off Music Row. Written by Gill, the song captures the unassuming charm of the longtime diner, complete with his signature smooth electric guitar work. “It’s just a little hamburger joint that’s been part of Nashville forever,” Gill says. “When I first came to town in the mid-’70s, I remember going there for a cheeseburger. Musicians, songwriters, everybody ends up there. It’s got a great feel.”

Brown’s Diner Bar follows a major milestone in Gill’s storied career, as he was recently honored with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by George Strait during the CMA Awards on November 19. Still, the six new songs on the EP make it clear that Gill’s creative momentum remains as strong as ever.

The collection features collaborations with a diverse group of co-writers and special guests, including ERNEST, Jake Worthington, Leslie Satcher, Wade Bowen, and Waylon Payne—adding fresh voices to a project rooted in reflection, memory, and the enduring spirit of Nashville.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!