Concord Music Publishing Signs Maddie Kerr

Concord Music Publishing announced the signing of Maddie Kerr, songwriter and lead vocalist of Nashville rock group, mercury. The worldwide co-publishing deal, effective immediately, includes Kerr’s full catalog and all future works.

Hailing from the rural outskirts of Franklin, Tennessee, music has been present in Kerr’s life since the day she was born. Mercury, architected and led by Kerr, underscores her songwriting as a form of survival. She garnered attention in 2023 with the releases of singles “Trying” and “Woolgathering.”

“Working with the Concord team has been an incredible honor and one of my most treasured experiences,” says Maddie Kerr. “They are all so excited about music and passionate about their people. I feel so seen and accounted for and am so excited to continue my work with them!”

Kerr’s latest three-track project, set to be released on June 7 by Big Loud Rock, includes the songs “Born In Early May,” “Special,” and “Crick,” and will be accompanied by a short film directed by Harrison Shook. This collection of songs, titled “Together We Are One, You And I,” wanders through the depths of human suffering and emerges resilient.

“Writing these songs has been part of a journey of figuring out my emotions and telling myself that it’s okay to feel that way, to talk about it, to write about it,” Kerr says.

Kerr and Mercury will be playing their first headline Nashville show at The Blue Room on June 28, and Kerr will be joining Dreamer Boy on tour dates across the country from June 7 – June 18.

“Maddie is a once-in-a-lifetime kind of creator that exemplifies why so many of us get into the music business – to be part of something special and irreplicable,” says Melissa Spillman, VP of A&R at Concord Music Publishing in Nashville. “She exudes an artistry that is rare and compelling, and I am so proud to add her to our Concord roster.”

