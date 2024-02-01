Jon Pardi And Luke Bryan Release “Cowboys and Plowboys” Video

ACM and CMA Award-winning artist Jon Pardi and five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan today released the official video for their collaboration, “Cowboys and Plowboys.” Filmed outside of Nashville and in California, the video was directed by Shaun Silva and features Rodeo Champions including Kyle Lockett, Bert McGill, Dallas Owen, Dakota Eldridge, Jordan Ketscher, Shelby Cole, Jaylee McGill, and Wayce McGill. (Watch above) Bryan and Pardi both teased news of the video earlier this week on their socials with a live performance clip of the song taken from Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa event in Mexico.

Written by Rhett Akins, Jacob Rice and Cole Taylor, “Cowboys and Plowboys” is currently climbing the charts on Country radio and is the latest single from newly inducted Grand Ole Opry member Pardi, who recently became the only California native invited in Grand Ole Opry history. Pardi has earned six No. 1s on country radio.