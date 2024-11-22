Old Dominion Announces Ryman Residency

Ryman Auditorium has announced a seven-show Ryman Residency with Old Dominion to celebrate the group’s historic record-setting seven years in a row Country Music Association “Vocal Group of the Year” award. The “7 For 7” residency will run Feb. 3-6, 2025, with two shows on Feb. 3, 4, 5 and one show on Feb. 6. The shows will raise funds for seven charities the band has been actively engaged with over their career. GET TICKETS HERE.

“When you’re looking at the Oak Ridge Boys, who are a lot like Mount Rushmore,” says lead singer/guitarist Matthew Ramsey, “you realize what an incredible family you’re a part of. To have won this award, which they’ve won, Alabama’s won, the Chicks won, so many great bands have won, let alone seven times in a row, that’s a blessing.

“At this point, the best way to celebrate something like this – for us – is to play, to give ourselves and the fans a way to come together in these songs and to help raise resources for some great charities that are out there spreading goodness around trying to help people. But rather than doing a big show, we wanted to give ourselves the permission to strip it all the way back, create songwriter-type shows that aren’t about production, but the songs; to take even more requests and be spontaneous, to create once in a lifetime experiences every single show. “Where better to do that than at the Ryman?”

Old Dominion has a deep connection to the Ryman, which has served as both a venue and a muse for the band. Items from their career are featured in the Ryman’s daytime tour, and lead singer Matthew Ramsey lent his voice to the venue’s newest Elvis Presley exhibit, “From Memphis to the Ryman,” bringing history to life for countless visitors. The band also spoke during the Ryman’s official designation as a Rock and Roll Landmark in 2022, showcasing their commitment to preserving its legacy as a cornerstone of music history.

For Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Whit Sellers, it’s a gift to play in this configuration. They get to give Odies stripped down shows; with each providing a meaningful gift to one of their charities: MusiCares, Save The Music. Backline Care, the Opry Trust Fund, CMA Foundation, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the The Ramsey Foundation.

“How crazy is it? Do something fun, help causes you really love and believe in? Sign us up! We can’t wait. We’re getting all the ideas together – but obviously, bring your signs. See all the Odies at the Ryman in February. It’s gonna be awesome.”

