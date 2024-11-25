Kix Brooks Stepping Down As Host Of American Country Countdown

After almost two decades as the host of American Country Countdown, Kix Brooks has announced he is stepping away from his iconic role. His decision to step away marks the end of an era, but his influence on both the legacy of country radio and the broader country music community will continue to echo for years to come. Cumulus KPLX/Dallas morning host Ryan Fox will be taking over in 2025.

“I never dreamed I would be asked to host a legendary international radio show like American Country Countdown,” explained Brooks. “The fact that I have been supported by hundreds of affiliates and an amazing team of radio professionals for 18 years has made this one of the greatest experiences of my professional life. It’s time to turn my primary focus back to writing, recording and touring with Brooks & Dunn. It’s been an honor, to say the least, that I was trusted with a microphone that had such an iconic history. Special thanks to all the fans who listened and participated, to ensure that I was being the best that I could be. Keep counting ‘em down!”

Broadcast to more than 300 station affiliates nationwide via Westwood One, the American Country Countdown team includes Executive Producer Lonnie Napier, Network Producer Nikita Palmer and writer and ACC news contributor Suzanne Alexander. Earning widespread acclaim for his outstanding contributions to the broadcast industry, Brooks was honored with the Country Music Association’s (CMA) “National Broadcast Personality of the Year” Award in 2009, 2011, and 2013, making him the first person to receive a CMA Award in both the artist and broadcast categories. With numerous nominations throughout his career, he also claimed the Academy of Country Music’s (ACM) Radio Award for “National Personality” in 2021. Brooks’ final broadcast will air the weekend of Dec. 28-29, 2024, marking the end of an era in his celebrated broadcasting career.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!