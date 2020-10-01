Oak Ridge Boys Announce 29-Day Residency At Opryland

Today, Gaylord Opryland Resort to announced that tickets are on sale now for its 37th annual A Country Christmas program, opening November 13, 2020 and running through January 3, 2021. With guests and locals now able to pre-purchase individual tickets in anticipation of the holiday season, Gaylord Opryland will unveil its full lineup of Christmas programming which will be featured alongside its new, previously-announced marquee pop-up experience, “I Love Christmas Movies.”

GRAMMY Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, will celebrate the holiday season at home this year with a 29-day residency at Gaylord Opryland from November 20 – December 25, 2020. The Oaks Ridge Boys “Christmas in Tennessee” Dinner Show will feature a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort’s culinary team followed by the Oaks and their band performing Christmas classics, new favorites and many of the timeless hits that shaped their legendary career.

“After decades of taking our big Christmas tour on the road, we are bringing it HOME in 2020,” said The Oak Ridge Boys’ Joe Bonsall. “We’re counting our blessings for this opportunity and invite you to make the journey to Nashville to experience our annual musical tribute to all things Christmas at the fabulous Opryland Hotel.

We’ll be singing about Santa and romance—and, as always, we will throw in some of our biggest hits. We’ll also be reminiscing about Christmases past. But, most importantly, we’ll be celebrating the birth of Christ. What a great way to end this crazy, upside-down year and put a positive cap on 2020.