Nudie’s Honky Tonk Partners With Tanya Tucker

Nudie’s Honky Tonk on Lower Broadway, has announced a partnership with country music legend Tanya Tucker. Together, they will unveil Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina, a vibrant addition to the historic establishment, set to open its doors on May 2.

The second floor of Nudie’s will transform into a lively cantina-style bar, reflecting the spirit and charisma of Tanya Tucker herself. Patrons can expect an immersive experience that captures Tanya’s unique personality and love for fun.

Highlighted by the partnership will be Tanya Tucker’s own tequila brand, Cosa Salvaje, featured prominently in a variety of cantina-inspired cocktails. Accompanying the spirited libations will be a reimagined menu, carefully curated to complement the theme and enhance the overall experience for guests. The menu will be developed by Executive Chef Bryan Lareau who has extensive background in West Coast and authentic Mexican cuisine.

Nudie’s owner, Bill Miller, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Shannon and I are thrilled to partner with our dear friend country music legend and icon Tanya Tucker on this incredible pop up. The three of us spent an entire day tasting cocktails crafted by our bartenders at Sinatra Bar & Lounge, Nudie’s and The Southern Turf Club all containing Cosa Salvaje as the primary spirit. This is going to be the most monumental popup Nashville has ever seen. Adding Tanya to the mix makes this project fun, exciting and adventurous, just like she is!”

A longtime customer of Nudie’s Rodeo Tailors, Tanya Tucker shared her excitement, exclaiming, “I’m over the moon about Tanya Tucker’s Tequila Cantina. It’s been a dream for several years to join the big boys on Broadway and Bill and Shannon Miller are making it all possible. They’ve done what no one else could do and I am so grateful. I can’t wait for the grand opening on May 2. I will be there walking on air!!!!”

