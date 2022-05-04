Nothing More Making A Stop At Marathon Music Works

NOTHING MORE will embark on a co-headlining U.S. tour with Better Noise Music labelmates Asking Alexandria from May 13 to June 19 with support from Atreyu and Eva Under Fire.

The multi-GRAMMY-nominated rock act will be sharing the first listen to new music from their fourth studio album due later this year. The band revealed the first preview of their upcoming album by dropping the potent song and music video titled “TURN IT UP LIKE (Stand In The Fire)” in March. (watch above)

Since the band’s formation in 2003, NOTHING MORE has achieved success around the world–from touring with Thirty Seconds to Mars and embarking on The Warped Tour in 2007, to landing a record deal with Better Noise Music (formerly Eleven Seven Music) in 2014, later charting at #33 on the Billboard 200 with the Nothing More album, to topping Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Song chart and earning three Grammy nominations in 2017.

Look for Nothing More at Marathon Music Works on June 1 right here in Nashville.