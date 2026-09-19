Noeline Hofmann Keeps Rolling With ‘Wilson Silver Star 402 Blues’

For Noeline Hofmann, the highway offers more than a way to get somewhere. On her new single, “Wilson Silver Star 402 Blues,” the Alberta singer-songwriter turns a trucker’s journey into a reflection on the weight we carry and the destination none of us can avoid. The release also signals the arrival of her debut full-length album, due in 2027.

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It’s a premise rooted in the working landscapes that shape Hofmann’s songwriting. Behind the wheel of this story is a driver hauling steers, watching the miles pass while confronting questions that reach well beyond the windshield.

“Told through the eyes of a trucker hauling a load of steers in a Wilson Silverstar 402 model livestock semi-trailer, this song is an existential meditation on mortality and the relentless, heavy loads we carry through our journeys towards one shared & unavoidable fate.”

The arrangement gives that story room to breathe. Lightly plucked acoustic guitar rides over a gentle beat, with Hofmann’s tender delivery drawing listeners into the quieter verses. As the song gathers momentum, her voice rises into a powerful upper register, while wailing slide guitar underscores the loneliness of the road.

Against images of “truckstop diners and blown out tires,” her repeated instruction—”Just keep rolling”—becomes both a practical necessity and a way of facing what lies ahead. Country, Americana and folk meet in a song whose everyday details carry its larger questions.

Hofmann’s connection to that world comes from experience. Raised in the Badlands of Southern Alberta, she worked in honky-tonks and as a ranch hand across the Canadian prairies. Those surroundings inform a catalog that moves between bittersweet ballads and rough-edged barn burners, bringing the open spaces and hard work of prairie life into focus.

Her introduction to a wider audience came with “Purple Gas,” which gained attention through Zach Bryan’s Belting Bronco YouTube series. Bryan subsequently recorded the song as a duet with Hofmann for The Great American Bar Scene. Her own debut EP, also titled Purple Gas, arrived in October 2024, featuring “Rodeo Junkies,” “August” and “Lightning in July (Prairie Fire).”

The momentum has carried her onto some of country music’s most recognizable stages. Hofmann made her Grand Ole Opry debut in September 2024 and has toured alongside Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett, Colter Wall, Wyatt Flores, Zach Top and Wynonna Judd. A 2025 Americana Honors & Awards nomination for Emerging Act of the Year was followed by a 2026 JUNO Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year.

Her fall itinerary includes North American dates with Shaboozey, including a stop at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater. October brings Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, on October 2, a support appearance with Charles Wesley Godwin at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on October 15, and Copper Country Music Festival in Casa Grande, Arizona, on October 17.

With “Wilson Silver Star 402 Blues,” Hofmann gives listeners a compelling first look toward her debut album: a road song grounded in physical labor, carried by an expressive voice and willing to sit with life’s toughest questions.

Website: www.NoelineHofmann.com

TOUR DATES

9/18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

9/19 Atlanta, GA Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

9/20 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/22 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

9/24 Laval, QC Place Bell

9/25 Toronto, ON RBC Amphitheatre

9/28 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/30 Washington, DC The Anthem*

10/2 Ocean City, MD Country Calling Festival

10/8 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

10/15 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

10/17 Casa Grande, AZ Copper Country Music Festival

* with Shaboozey

^ with Charles Wesley Godwin