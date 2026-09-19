Jamie Miller Finds His Soulful Stride With ‘Babydoll’

Jamie Miller is putting a little more swing in his step. With his new single “Babydoll,” out now on Republic Records, the Welsh singer-songwriter embraces the Motown and classic R&B sounds that first made him love music, pairing a powerhouse voice with a renewed sense of joy.

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That energy is reaching beyond his own audience. Videos of Miller singing and dancing to the track have drawn attention from Antonio Cipriano of Off Campus, alongside Luke Combs, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Julianne Hough and the Savannah Bananas. For Miller, the growing response marks a promising start to a chapter built around trusting his instincts.

“I’m stepping things up in a way I’ve never done before,” he shares. “When I look at my favorite singers, they’re all timeless. I’ve moved into a classy era and framed myself in a different light, whether it be by wearing suits as part of my brand, taking my dancing more seriously, or dialing in the style. It’s authentic, and I’m having the time of my life.”

Co-written by Miller and produced by Michael Blum and Hayley Warner, “Babydoll” gives that vision a lively setting. Shuffling cymbals, a pulsing bass line and expressive guitar make room for keys, handclaps and saxophone, while Miller’s soaring delivery puts the heart of the song front and center.

It’s a love song with room to move, capturing the excitement of knowing someone could turn your world upside down and deciding they’re worth the risk.

“It was the easiest session I’ve ever done,” he exclaims. “Lyrically, it’s a love song.”

“In my previous relationship, sometimes I’d say ‘Babydoll’ as a joke to my partner. Even though there were some hard moments in my personal life over the past few years, a sense of light returned in 2026. There’s so much darkness in the world, so I’m bringing back some joy.”

The road to that light began in Cardiff, Wales, where Miller grew up listening to the music his father played. Years later, after building an international audience, he returned to those early influences with fresh purpose. Listening closely to Aretha Franklin, Donny Hathaway and other soul greats helped him find a direction that felt personal.

Working independently in 2025, Miller gave himself the space to explore that sound. Live instrumentation and a more expansive vocal approach became central to the music he wanted to make.

“I went back to what I grew up listening to and made soulful pop,” he says. “I aim to be the guy creating real music you can grasp onto. I knew that if I loved it, there was bound to be a crowd of people who loved it too because I’m singing from the bottom of my soul.”

Miller already knew how deeply a song could connect. Following his social media breakout in 2020, “Here’s Your Perfect” amassed nearly 600 million Spotify streams, helping introduce listeners to his emotionally direct songwriting. His Broken Memories EP followed in 2022, with The Things I Left Unsaid arriving in 2023 and his debut album, Long Way Home, in 2024.

Along the way, he sold out tours around the world and performed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Now, “Babydoll” brings a brighter spirit to that foundation, giving longtime listeners another side of an artist they’ve watched grow.

With Cipriano among the names drawn to the song’s online momentum and Combs adding a connection to the country music world, “Babydoll” is finding an audience across entertainment circles. More music is on the horizon, but Miller’s goal for this chapter is already clear.

“After listening to me, I want you to feel good,” he leaves off. “I hope to be an example that things do get better. The world has seen a few different versions of me over the years, and I’m finally happy with my music, where I’m going, and who I am.”

Jamie Miller, Antonio Cipriano – Babydoll