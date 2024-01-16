Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Announces Farewell Tour

The GRAMMY® Award-winning Nitty Gritty Dirt Band known for hits like hits “Mr. Bojangles,” “Fishin’ In The Dark,” “An American Dream,” has announced that on March 21st, 2024, the Band will kick off the first leg of their last traditionally scheduled gigs, ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour. No need to fret, this isn’t goodbye forever, but it will be the last fans see of multi-city runs and long bus rides from the group that helmed the multi-artist Will The Circle Be Unbroken series that featured the likes of Mother Maybelle Carter, Doc Watson, Earl Scruggs, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, Levon Helm, and dozens more.

“‘All The Good Times’ perfectly describes our career,” said the band in a statement this week. “Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us. The most important part of that has been the connection to our audience—that beautiful communal give and take is like nothing else. That’s the very spirit we’ll be celebrating as we head into our farewell tour. We’re really looking forward to seeing you folks. Good times will be had by all!”

There are no Nashville dates as of yet but stay tune because more shows will be announced. The closest shows at this time are Bowling Green, KY. on March 21st at SKyPAC and Knoxville, TN on May 19th at the Tennessee Theatre.