Johnny Cash Museum Again Nominated For Best Music Museum

The Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville has been nominated in USA Today’s 10 Best Music Museums. After clinching the No. 1 spot in 2023, the museum is poised for yet another triumph, concluding a big year highlighted by record-breaking visitor numbers and commemorating its 10-year anniversary in May. Readers can vote for their choice once a day until Monday, February 12. Voting is now open HERE.

Additionally in 2023, the Patsy Cline Museum also came in at No. 8. The museum dedicated to the late country legend is once again in the running this year alongside its sister property.

“It’s truly an honor to once again have our two museum properties nominated by USA Today for Best Music Museums in the United States of America. Both of our museums placed in the Top Ten last year, with Johnny Cash Museum taking the number one spot and Patsy Cline Museum coming in at No. 8. This is a testament to the legacies of both of these artists, and we are pleased to present top-notch experiences to guests from around the world,” said Bill Miller, Founder and CEO of Icon Entertainment & Hospitality, and proprietor/founder of both museums.

The Johnny Cash Museum, an essential destination for visitors to Music City, proudly houses the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of Johnny Cash artifacts and memorabilia. Boasting something for everyone, from enthusiasts of pop culture, film, music, to fashion aficionados, it provides an enriching and entertaining experience for visitors and locals alike.

The museum was born out of owner Bill Miller’s personal relationship with the iconic artist that began over 50 years ago. Cash was instrumental in helping Miller establish experience in Nashville as a photographer, and later enlisted Miller to launch his official website. After engaging with hundreds of thousands of Cash fans through his Johnny Cash Radio Show weekly podcast, Miller recognized that Nashville lacked a Cash attraction that properly honored the man who literally put the city on the map internationally, and promptly set out to establish the Johnny Cash Museum in 2013. The museum was the first component of Icon Entertainment & Hospitality’s extensive portfolio in downtown Nashville, which now includes more than 100,000 square feet of commercial real estate.

The Patsy Cline Museum, opened in 2017, celebrates the life of the legendary songstress and features hundreds of never-before-seen artifacts, personal belongings, videos and much more.