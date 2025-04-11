Next Level Tribute Band, Leonid & Friends At Fisher Center Monday

If you’re a fan of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, and other classic rock icons, you need to check out Leonid & Friends at Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on Monday (4/14). The internationally celebrated tribute band launched their much-anticipated 25 OR 6 TO 4’ Tour in March and is quickly selling out many markets across the country. This is not your average tribute band. These musicians are flawless with jaw-droppingly accurate recreations of Chicago’s greatest hits. (listen above)

Originally formed as a studio project in Russia, Leonid & Friends skyrocketed to international fame after their note-perfect renditions of Chicago’s songs went viral, racking up millions of views and igniting a massive global fanbase. What began as a passion project by founder Leonid Vorobyev, a classically trained musician and producer, has since evolved into a world-class touring act that has amazed audiences across North America, Europe, and beyond.

The ‘25 OR 6 TO 4’ Tour celebrates the timeless music of Chicago and other rock and jazz-fusion greats, blending virtuoso musicianship, a powerhouse horn section, and lush harmonies to deliver a concert experience unlike any other.

“We are so excited to return to the U.S. and bring this music to the fans who love it as much as we do,” says Leonid Vorobyev. “The energy we feel from the audience at every show is incredible, and this tour is all about celebrating the legendary songs that continue to inspire generations.”

Leonid & Friends have earned a reputation for delivering stunningly accurate performances, capturing every nuance of Chicago’s signature sound with pinpoint precision. Their ‘25 OR 6 TO 4’ Tour features a mix of fan-favorite hits, deep cuts, and new surprises that showcase their musical mastery and passion for the classics.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!