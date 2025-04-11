Megan Moroney Reaches The Pinnacle In Nashville

Megan Moroney returned to her homebase of Nashville for a two-night, SOLD-OUT showcase at The Pinnacle this Wednesday and Thursday (April 9 and 10). One of the most exciting stops yet on the 50-date headline run, the multi-platinum hitmaker’s back-to-back Nashville shows reinforced her reputation as one of the most magnetic young stars in Country music today.

In a particularly meaningful moment for Moroney, her performances at The Pinnacle took place just before the five-year anniversary of her life-changing move to Nashville from her Georgia hometown. Decked out in custom Bronx and Banco, the singer showed just how far she’s come and delivered a hit-packed set flaunting the full scope of her artistry, offering up everything from breathtaking slow-burners like “Tennessee Orange” (her 3X PLATINUM No. 1 breakthrough single) to wildly upbeat anthems like “Am I Okay?” – the newly platinum-certified title track from her sophomore album. Still soaring from her recent ACM Awards nominations — including Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Am I Okay? (I’ll Be Fine) — Moroney will be back in Nashville in June for CMA Fest, where she’ll perform on the Riverfront Stage on June 5 and at Nissan Stadium on June 7.

Moroney’s Nashville concerts capped off a week of homecoming shows for the Emo Cowgirl, who brought the AM I OKAY? TOUR to Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA, on April 4 and 5. The 8,500-capacity venue is just around the corner from her alma mater, the University of Georgia, where she studied accounting before pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a Country star. After staying late to help clean up the massive amount of confetti left on the arena floor, she took to Instagram to share an emotional message of thanks to her audience — and quickly received a comment from Country legend Kenny Chesney, who chimed in to express his deep pride for Moroney (who served as support on his stadium-filling SUN GOES DOWN 2024 TOUR).

