Nate Smith Celebrates Two Big Number One Songs

It was a doubly memorable evening Monday night for Sony Music Nashville artist Nate Smith as ASCAP, along with BMI, hosted industry peers, friends, and family to celebrate his #1 multi-week hit, “Whiskey On You” and his 10 consecutive week #1 hit, “World On Fire” at Cross-Eyed Critters Watering Hole in Nashville.

“Whiskey On You” was written by Smith, Lindsay Rimes, and Russell Sutton and “World On Fire” was written by Smith, Ashley Gorley, Lindsay Rimes, and Taylor Phillips. Both hits were produced by Lindsay Rimes and are featured on Smith’s self-titled debut album.

ASCAP Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad along with BMI Executive Director, Creative Nashville Shannon Sanders, Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston, Droptine President Jim Catino, Core Entertainment CEOs and Co-Founders Simon Tikhman and “Chief” Zaruk, Warner Chappell A & R Manager Benji Amaefule, Tape Room President Blain Rhodes, and Sony Music Nashville EVP of Promotion and Artist Development Steve Hodges shared words of congratulations and thanks with Smith, the writers and producer of both chart-topping hits.

“Whiskey On You” and “World On Fire” have contributed to the California native’s impressive billion+ total career streams worldwide. The ACM and CMT Awards nominee just wrapped his WORLD ON FIRE TOUR and will hit the road with Morgan Wallen on his ONE NIGHT AT A TIME TOUR next month.

