LISTEN: Timmy McKeever’s “Love Songs”

Rising star and Droptine Records artist, Timmy McKeever just released his new single “Love Songs,” out everywhere now.

“The success of this song has been super special. As a songwriter, you craft a song for people to relate too and this song has done just that,” tells Timmy. “The release has reached new milestones within my career I never knew possible. I’m excited and grateful for the journey ahead!”

The new single was written by Timmy McKeever and Dylan Gallagher. The track was produced by Julian King and Jim Catino. The track has received editorial coverage by Spotify on their New Music Friday Country, Fresh Finds, and Fresh Finds Country editorial.

The 16 year oldsinger-songwriter seamlessly melds traditional country vocals with a contemporary aesthetic, fashioning himself into a powerful package. His ability to blend timeless melodies with a modern sensibility not only appeals to long-time enthusiasts of the genre but also attracts a new generation of listeners, solidifying his position as a dynamic force in the music industry.

Growing up in Huntington Beach, CA, also known as “Surf City,” the singer-songwriter spilts his time between home and Nashville, TN. Since bursting into the music scene in 2018, he’s releases over 11 singles, had 1.2 million streams alone on Spotify, and performed alongside Chris Janson, Cody Johnson, Frankie Ballard and Drew Baldridge.

