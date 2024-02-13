Nashvillian Peter Frampton Among Rock Hall of Fame Nominees

Last Saturday (Feb. 10), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced this year’s nominees, for the Rock Hall’s Class of 2024 including Nashvillian Peter Frampton. The nomination marks the legendary musician’s first appearance on the ballot to be considered for induction. “That’s really great!” says Peter. “Wait, you mean I’m not already in the RRHOF!?”

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Ten out of 15 of the Nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade. Inductees will be announced in late April.

Frampton was Inducted to the Music City Walk of Fame on October 22, 2011. Most recently, Frampton appeared on Dolly Parton’s new album, Rockstar, which was released last November, as the only artist featured on two tracks. Frampton also performed at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, joining the stage with fellow lauded musicians Sheryl Crow (also a Nashvillian) and Stevie Nicks. (watch above)

Here’s the full list of 2024 nominees:

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane’s Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinéad O’Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest