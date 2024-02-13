LISTEN: Dylan Scott’s “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us”

Multi-platinum Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott impacts Country airwaves today, Feb. 12, with his nostalgic hometown tribute, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.” Boasting an impressive debut across MediaBase and Billboard Charts, the single has already garnered airplay from 51 first-week stations, matching the achievement for Scott’s biggest add day ever with his 2018 hit, “Nothing To Do Town.” As it continues its journey to radio, the track has already amassed over 116 million global streams to date and averages over 4 million global streams per week.

“This Town’s Been Too Good To Us” pays homage to Scott’s hometown of Bastrop, Louisiana as he reminisces on the fleeting memories that shaped him. Penned by Scott and songwriting heavy-hitters John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips and Ryan Vojtesak, the song continues to stand out as a favorite from the ACM Award nominee’s summer EP, This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.

Meanwhile, the triple threat vocalist is simultaneously making waves at Country radio with his feature on Dylan Marlowe’s “Boys Back Home,” notching over 33 million total global streams and counting. The dynamic duo continued the momentum by releasing a new music video showcasing an epic hometown night at an off-the-grid party.

Just last week, CMT released their sit down with Scott for an acoustic CMT Digital Campfire Session. The sneak peek of his session garnered a wealth of praise among listeners for his emotional cover of Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” The Country hitmaker gives insider stories behind some of his biggest tracks with an intimate performance.

Scott’s momentum carries over from his recent success with “Can’t Have Mine,” his fourth Country radio No.1 single, which also achieved an RIAA Platinum Certification, marking over 8 million RIAA Certified units over seven singles and one album. This adds to a string of accolades Scott received last year, including “Can’t Have Mine” notching RIAA Certified Gold in June 2023, No. 1 single, “New Truck” securing RIAA Certified Gold, and debut No. 1 single, “My Girl” achieving RIAA Certified 3x Platinum status.

Scott is set to hit the road as direct support for Cole Swindell on his Win The Night Tour starting May 16 in London, Ontario. The 18-date tour will feature stops across North America including Canada, California, Alabama and Montana.