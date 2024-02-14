CaveFest Announces 2024 Lineup

The third annual CaveFest at the Caverns has anounced the 2024 line-up with headliners Railroad Earth, The Travelin’ McCourys, Yonder Mountain String Band, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, and The Grateful Ball featuring The Travelin’ McCourys plus special guests, joined by artists-in-residence Lindsay Lou and John Mailander. This is one of Nashville.com’s favorite festivals. The first one was amazing, and the second one was even better so we can’t wait to see what they’ll be doing this year.

“Now in our 3rd year, CaveFest is a signature festival at The Caverns,” says The Caverns owner Todd Mayo, “The community of bands and fans, the idyllic setting—both above and below ground— and Tennessee’s beautiful autumn weather, it’s all a recipe for a magical weekend in Grundy County.” Attendees can enjoy on-site camping, glamping packages, open underground jam sessions, cave tours, delicious food trucks, local craft vendors, surprise performances, and more.

During its first two years, CaveFest attracted guests from every one of the lower 48 states. The festival takes full advantage of what The Caverns has to offer both above and below the Earth’s surface. The Caverns Amphitheater, is a spacious area for chairs and dancing, and will host the headlining performances while providing breathtaking views of the majestic Cumberland Plateau. The Caverns world-famous underground concert hall will offer a 2nd stage for additional performances, late night shows hosted by Airshow with special guests, daily open jam sessions, a sound bath, and cave yoga.

Full CaveFest 2024 line-up: Railroad Earth, The Travelin’ McCourys, Yonder Mountain String Band, Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, The Grateful Ball featuring The Travelin’ McCoury and special guests, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Lindsay Lou, The Larry Keel Experience, Sicard Hollow, Big Richard, Lillie Mae, Arkansauce, John Mailander’s Forecast, Clay Street Unit, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, The Sweet Lillies, La Terza Classe, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Slay, Uncle John’s Banjo, and Three Tall Pines, plus 3 Late Night Shows hosted by Airshow with Special Guests, artists-in-residence Lindsay Lou and John Mailander, and emcee Larry Nager.

Known as the “Queen of CaveFest” among the festival’s loyal attendees, Lindsay Lou will return for her third year as CaveFest artist-in-residence. She will be joined by a 2nd artist-in-residence, John Mailander. In this role, Lindsay Lou and John Mailander will not only deliver dedicated full-set performances but will also be found collaborating with others throughout the weekend, creating surprise collaborations and memorable moments at CaveFest.

Naturally, CaveFest will also feature cave tours and subterranean adventures, providing guests with the opportunity to delve deep and explore The Caverns cave system. Guided walking tours will be offered through The Caverns otherworldly Big Room Cave, where the enthralling history of the region, cave geology and mythology intertwine. Those seeking an adrenaline rush can opt for an Adventure Cave Tour that will take them beyond “Tombstone Pass” to witness an underground river, soda straw formations, and other fascinating sights.