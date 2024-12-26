Bonnaroo Prices Are About To Go Up

Heads up! This is your friendly neighborhood reminder that Tier 2 4-Day GA Tickets for Bonnaroo are running low and prices will increase TONIGHT at 11:59 PM CT. There is only 168 days to wait until Bonnaroo 2025. It seems like a long time but time flies and the sooner you buy tickets the more money you will save. GET TICKETS HERE!

If you follow Nashville.com you know that this by far our favorite musical festival and we’re not the only ones. The festival has been ranked by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the “50 Moments That Changed Rock & Roll”, “Festival of the Decade” by Consequence of Sound, and among the 10 Best Festivals by GQ Magazine. Musical acts begin Wednesday evening for early arrivals, continue throughout the festival, with performances starting each day around noon, and some stages entertaining festival goers until sunrise.

If you’ve never been before, what are you waiting for? Bonnaroo has various stages in the venue area (called “Centeroo”) and in the campground area (called “Outeroo”). Centeroo stages include the What Stage, Which Stage, That Tent, This Tent, and The Other Stage (previously “The Other Tent”, but changed to a full stage to accommodate the growth of EDM at the festival). Outeroo stages in the campgrounds vary year-to-year, but has included a Where in the Woods Stage since 2018, which exclusively offers electronic music shows during late night hours. The biggest stage that headliners appear on, the What Stage, can accommodate up to 80,000 fans.

Bonnaroo is kind to the environment and great for our local economy. Bonnaroo actively supports recycling and sustainability. A Greener Festival has awarded and recognized Bonnaroo’s efforts in the past. Food and drink are sold in organic and recyclable materials to create less waste. In 2023, Bonnaroo contributed $339.8 million to the regional economy (including over $5.1 million in tax revenue), and created or supported 4,163 full-time job equivalents.

