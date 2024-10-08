Nashville Based Outback Presents Promotes Rachel Derosia

Nashville based Outback Presents today announced it has elevated staffer Rachel Derosia to Senior Vice President of Comedy. Derosia will continue to work alongside Outback Presents Co-CEO Brian Dorfman and will collaborate with recently hired Co-SVP of Comedy Joel Bachkoff to continue growing the company’s wildly successful comedy business.

“Rachel has been with me from Zanies to Outback, and I’ve had the privilege of witnessing her passion, dedication and ambition firsthand,” says Dorfman. “I couldn’t be prouder of her achievements, both personally and professionally.”

Originally from Rochester, NY, Derosia has enjoyed ten years in Nashville, moving to the city to complete her degree in music business from Belmont University. She began her career in publishing at Sony ATV but following an intense interest in comedy, she ultimately joined Dorfman and Lucy Sinsheimer booking and operating Zanies Comedy Club. Her time there allowed her to touch every part of the live comedy experience and lead to her hiring as a coordinator at Outback Presents working closely alongside Co-CEO Dorfman.

During her time at Outback, Derosia has managed and produced many tours from club and theatre to arena capacity. She’s particularly passionate about acts moving from club to theater level and the work that goes into growing an artist’s career and tour history.

“I appreciate Mike Smardak and Brian Dorfman who have championed the independent spirit that is so akin to the nature of comedy,” says Derosia.

