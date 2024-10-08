Keith Urban Will Co-Host “Nashville’s Big Bash”

CBS Presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, to be headlined and co-hosted by 4x GRAMMY® award-winning artist Keith Urban. Kane Brown and Jelly Roll will join Urban live from the Bicentennial Mall stage. ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith will return as co-host. NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, airs Tuesday, Dec. 31 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT, 10:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature performances from country music’s Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and many more. The five-hour star-studded entertainment special will air across multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight CT.

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!