Music Health Alliance Celebrates 10 Years

Music Health Alliance (MHA), the music industry’s critical non-profit healthcare resource, is marking major milestones in its mission to provide free healthcare advocacy and resources to music industry professionals. As the non-profit celebrates its first decade of providing free healthcare advocacy and support to a largely self-employed industry, MHA is uniquely positioned to continue to heal the music in the decades to come.

Music Health Alliance’s mission is to create a safe and confidential place for the music community to gain the very best healthcare and health insurance solutions through defined and transparent advocacy services, with an emphasis on the prevention of illness and overall wellness.

“In ten years MHA has gone from just an idea to a thriving organization that has served tens of thousands and saved over $100 million in healthcare costs to keep the music playing across this country,” says Tatum Allsep, Music Health Alliance Founder and CEO. “MHA’s success is possible because we have a fierce staff, dedicated Board of Directors and encouraging donors and community who sincerely believe in our mission to Heal The Music. Thank you all and cheers to 10 years!”

The 15 person team at MHA continue the non-profit’s mission to provide free healthcare advocacy, access and resources to the music industry, more than 75% of whom are self-employed. Songwriters, musicians, performers, producers, engineers, venue operators, artist managers, agents, publishers, business managers, and more have had access to critical medicine, mental health resources, diagnostic tests, lifesaving transplants, end of life care and many other necessary services.

Entirely funded through grants and individual and corporate donations, financial support from the music community is critical to continue Music Health Alliance’s advocacy and free services. 86% of all dollars donated go directly to MHA’s programs and services – for every $1 donation, MHA is able to provide $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music.

As the non-profit enters its tenth year of healing the music, MHA is launching The Visionary Circle, an annual giving society to recognize generous friends who are invested in the ongoing success and future vision of Music Health Alliance. The future of MHA lies in the belief that no member of our music industry family should ever have to face a healthcare crisis alone, and The Visionary Circle will make an immediate impact on the scope of MHA’s work and ensure it can continue to heal the music for generations to come. Find additional information here.