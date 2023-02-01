CMA Announces Triple Play Awards Recipients

The Country Music Association has announced the recipients who will be celebrated at the 13th CMA Triple Play Awards, which honor the songwriters behind some of the format’s most notable No. 1 hits. In addition to celebrating 16 CMA Triple Play Award recipients this year, Jody Williams, Founder of Jody Williams Songs, will receive the CMA Songwriter Advocate Award. The CMA Triple Play Awards ceremony will be hosted by composer and CMA Board member, Jim Beavers, on Wednesday, March 1 at Saint Elle in Nashville.

“Being honored by the CMA with this award is the cherry on top of the incredible experience I have had serving on the CMA board,” says Williams. “Nashville’s songwriters have blessed me with a fulfilling career. I’m extremely grateful.”

The CMA Songwriter Advocate Award recognizes an individual who has dedicated their life to supporting and advancing the art of songwriting and careers of songwriters. The individual receiving this award has positively impacted and contributed to the growth of songwriting in the Country Music genre throughout a course of years and has proven to have an unprecedented historical impact on the songwriting community. Their presence will have a long-term positive impact on Country Music and CMA for generations to come. Williams has been a tireless and selfless advocate for songs and songwriters for over 40 years. In addition to a long stint as the head of creative at BMI, he has spent years with both major publishers and his own companies. Some of the many songwriters Williams has mentored and championed over the years include Liz Rose, Ashley McBryde, Eric Church, Vince Gill, Maren Morris, Jeffrey Steele, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Taylor Swift, Natalie Hemby and Alison Krauss.

The CMA Triple Play Award is presented to songwriters who pen three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period based on the Country Aircheck, Billboard Country Airplay and Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. The 16 songwriters being honored this year are Rhett Akins, Kurt Allison, Luke Combs, Jesse Frasure, Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley (x2), Charlie Handsome, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Tully Kennedy, Shane McAnally, Chase McGill, Thomas Rhett, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson and Morgan Wallen.

Celebrating their first CMA Triple Play Award this year are Allison, Handsome, Johnson and Kennedy. Gorley remains the most decorated recipient, receiving his 19th and 20th CMA Triple Play Awards.

The 13th CMA Triple Play Awards recipients are being recognized for the following:

Rhett Akins

“To Be Loved By You,” recorded by Parker McCollum

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Half Of Me,” recorded by Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green

Kurt Allison

“Blame It On You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“If I Didn’t Love You,” recorded by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Trouble With A Heartbreak,” recorded by Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

“Cold As You,” recorded by Combs

“Doin’ This,” recorded by Combs

“The Kind Of Love We Make,” recorded by Combs

Jesse Frasure

“Whiskey And Rain,” recorded by Michael Ray

“One Mississippi,” recorded by Kane Brown

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

Nicolle Galyon

“Gone,” recorded by Dierks Bentley

“half of my hometown,” recorded by Kelsea Ballerini

“Thought You Should Know,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Ashley Gorley

“Sand In My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me,” recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY

“You Proof,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Take My Name,” recorded by Parmalee

“New Truck,” recorded by Dylan Scott

Charlie Handsome

“I Love My Country,” recorded by Florida Georgia Line

“More Than My Hometown,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Michael Hardy

“Single Saturday Night,” recorded by Cole Swindell

“Sand In My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me,” recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY

Ben Johnson

“Take My Name,” recorded by Parmalee

“Best Thing Since Backroads,” recorded by Jake Owen

“New Truck,” recorded by Dylan Scott

Tully Kennedy

“Blame It On You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“If I Didn’t Love You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“Trouble With A Heartbreak,” recorded by Jason Aldean

Shane McAnally

“half of my hometown,” recorded by Kelsea Ballerini

“23,” recorded by Sam Hunt

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” recorded by Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

Chase McGill

“Waves,” recorded by Luke Bryan

“Never Say Never,” recorded by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

“Don’t Think Jesus,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

“Country Again,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” recorded by Cole Swindell

Ernest Keith Smith

“Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s,” recorded by Sam Hunt

“One Mississippi,” recorded by Kane Brown

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Josh Thompson

“Whiskey And Rain,” recorded by Michael Ray

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Half Of Me,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

Morgan Wallen

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Wallen

“Thought You Should Know,” recorded by Wallen

“You Proof,” recorded by Wallen