Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood Go Platinum

Multi-Platinum country powerhouse Cody Johnson and eight-time GRAMMY® winner Carrie Underwood have officially earned RIAA Platinum certification for their hit duet “I’m Gonna Love You.” The two-week #1 single has already amassed more than 360 million global streams, marking another major milestone for both artists.

Written by Chris Stevens, Kelly Archer, and Travis Denning, the emotional ballad appears on Johnson’s Leather (Deluxe Edition) album. The pair first performed the song together on the 58th Annual CMA Awards, where their commanding chemistry quickly made the track a fan favorite.

This year, the collaboration is nominated for Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year at the 59th CMA Awards, airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19 on ABC, and streaming the following day on Hulu. The visually stunning music video, directed by award-winning filmmaker Dustin Haney, can be viewed above.

Johnson also heads into this year’s CMA Awards with two additional nominations — including his first-ever nod for Entertainer of the Year, as well as Male Vocalist of the Year — cementing his place among country music’s most celebrated modern stars.

With “I’m Gonna Love You” continuing to dominate both streaming and airplay, the collaboration between Johnson and Underwood stands as one of 2025’s defining country duets — a soaring testament to timeless storytelling and powerhouse vocals that embody the heart of Nashville.

