Morgan Wallen Wraps Up “One Night At A Time Tour”

As Morgan Wallen emerged on his “MW” stage for one last show of his One Night At A Time Tour on Saturday night (Oct. 19) at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, the CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee concluded a two year, 87-show run – including 51 stadium-plays, plus arenas and amphitheaters across 10 countries and three continents (not including festivals) – which saw the country superstar playing to over 3.1 million fans.

“This is the last show of the One Night At A Time Tour and before I walked out on stage tonight, some of my team gave me a plaque that said this is the highest-selling country music tour of all time. So, thank you guys very much in Charlotte, North Carolina for being a part of that,” Wallen shared at the start of the show on Saturday. “This has been a special couple of years for me and my boys. This is truly incredible. It’s a bittersweet night for me.”

Steve Smith Sr., former NFL wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers, and Wallen’s full band joined him on Friday and Saturday night, respectively, as his final walk out guests. With cameras following Wallen as he walks from the green room to the stage, a mashup of “Broadway Girls” and “Whiskey, Whiskey” amping up the crowd, his walkout became a signature moment on One Night At A Time, with celebrity guests joining for many of his 2024 shows. Previous guests included Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Kansas City; Tom Brady and Mike Tyson in Las Vegas; Peyton Manning and all-Vols walkout in Knoxville and more.

Across 2023-2024, Wallen broke attendance records at Ford Field, Ohio Stadium, Truist Park and U.S. Bank Stadium, while also becoming the first country artist to perform multiple nights at Ford Field, Ohio Stadium and MetLife Stadium. Wallen’s three night stint at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium in May left Billboard opining that he “offered a premier display of his entertainer of the year-worthy credentials” and broke the country three-night attendance record with 153,145 tickets distributed.

Internationally, Wallen became the first artist to sell out three nights at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Ontario in 2023. On his first-ever headlining European tour in 2024, Wallen’s seven-show run included sold out stops in Oslo, Amsterdam, Glasgow & two consecutive nights in Dublin, Ireland.

In September, Wallen returned home to Knoxville, Tennessee for two sold-out nights at University of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, the sixth largest college football stadium in the U.S. Across both shows, Wallen played for 156,161 fans, surpassing the record previously held by The Jackson 5 across three shows in 1984 (148,407) to become Knoxville’s largest weekend on-record. According to Visit Knoxville, Wallen’s Neyland shows resulted in over $27 million in economic impact for the city and Knox County with a tourism uptick of more than 90,000 visitors.

One Night At A Time was named after Wallen’s third studio album One Thing At A Time, released in 2023, which remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks, the most weeks at No. 1 for a country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. Since its release, the project has yielded seven No. 1 singles at country radio, including 7x Platinum “Last Night,” the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total).

Wallen donates a portion from every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF). MWF has a core belief that all children deserve a chance to thrive, play, and create through sports and music and supports programs for youth in these two areas. MWF is also dedicated to being there for communities in times of need. Whether it’s providing supplies in the wake of natural disasters, meals for first responders, distributing groceries to food insecure families, they are there to help.

Last Friday (Oct 18), Wallen delivered the first taste of his upcoming project, releasing “Love Somebody.” Written by Wallen alongside John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Elof Loelv and Ryan Vojtesak, and produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome (Dangerous: The Double Album and One Thing At A Time), with “Love Somebody” the East Tennessean singer/songwriter offers a candid glimpse at the difficulties of finding someone “Who ain’t hypnotized / By dollar signs and blindin’ lights,” as he searches for authenticity. (Listen above)

In 2025, Wallen will host his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival on the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama. Wallen, Post Malone, Brooks & Dunn and HARDY will headline the festival across three days and three nights, with additional guests including Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, T-Pain, Diplo, Wiz Khalifa, The War on Drugs, 2 Chainz, Chase Rice, Three 6 Mafia, 3 Doors Down, Ella Langley, ERNEST, Morgan Wade, Moneybagg Yo and more.