UMG Nashville Signs The Crowe Boys

UMG Nashville signs brothers Ocie and Wes Crowe who together, are country / folk / alternative duo, Crowe Boys. The New Orleans-based pair grew up traveling the country playing music with their family. Now, Ocie and Wes have developed a sound that is reviving and hopeful, remembering adventure, yet revealing honesty of life and hardships. Numerous milestones contribute to what many of Crowe Boys’ songs are about: losing family members, falling in love, and the joys of becoming a parent. Marked by the brothers’ intention to spread hope and positivity, the music can speak depth or strum joy.

“When I first heard Crowe Boys, I knew I had to work with them,” explains UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “The emotional connection between brothers Ocie and Wes and the life they have lived pours from their souls, their harmonies, and their lyrics to create something so powerful that you know they are here to heal people. Their story and sound were built on the road for their entire lives, and you can feel how much their family and their story and their struggle has brought them to forefront right now. I’m incredibly moved and honored to have them join our UMGN family.”

The duo’s first release via UMG Nashville is the soul-stirring “Let Me Feel Alone,” written solely by Ocie Crowe, is out Friday, Nov. 8. Crowe Boys shared the news and a taste of the new release this morning on socials- view HERE. Pre-save “Let Me Feel Alone” HERE

Crowe Boys have upcoming dates as support for David Shaw, dates with Morgan Wade, plus their own headlining shows.

