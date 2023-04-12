LISTEN: Angie Rey’s “Jezebel”

24 year old rising star Angie Rey released her third studio single “Jezebel,” (listen above) produced by Jase Williams with Trey Bruce for the PGMG Nashville imprint following “I Ain’t the Middle of the Road” and “Ex”.

“When I first started recording music, my first producer told me that the goal was to capture the listener within the first 10 seconds. That’s all you get. 10 seconds before a song is either listened to or skipped. Jezebel is just one of those songs that captures a lister within the first 5 seconds. So, I knew we had to cut it. I love a good story and this song embodies that, entirely. It takes you on a rollercoaster following a crazy, red-headed girl, named Jezebel. The musicians that tracked this song were one of a kind and it’s been one of my favorites to cut and perform live. It has taken everything in me not to release it early. I am so ready for the world to hear this and hopefully love it as much as I do!” states Rey

Her music journey began at the age of five, when she was only singing in preschool, the shower, and her bedroom, just like millions of other kids. Years later, at the age of thirteen, she made it to the top eighteen on La Voz Kids, being able to sing with Jessie and Joy and Prince Royce. “I never expected anything like this to happen,” Angie said. “It’s a dream come true.” Shortly after, at the age of 15, she made top 75 on American Idol, being the youngest girl on season 14. Her mature sound and style, her soft tones and powerful delivery of a lyric has her poised to appeal to a wide range of ages and genres. More recently, Angie has opened for various Country stars like Scotty McCreery, Chase Bryant, Jerrod Niemann, John Michael Montgomery, and many others.