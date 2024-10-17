Morgan Wallen Announces “Sand In My Boots” Festival

Today, Morgan Wallen, AEG Presents and the Hangout Festival announced the debut of Sand In My Boots. The new three-day music festival and beach vacation is set to take place on the Hangout Festival site on the shores of Gulf Shores, Ala., May 16-18, 2025.

This festival features a highly curated multi-genre lineup with some of Wallen’s closest friends, favorite artists, those who have inspired him, and that he has always wanted to perform with. Every artist, activity, and experience will be handpicked by Wallen, driven by his excitement to share great music and create memories with fans, friends, family, and peers.

Wallen shared the news with the world today in a video message, here, stating, “Morgan Wallen here to share some exciting news me and my team have been working on for a while for y’all. We’re heading south to the beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama and I’m bringing some good friends with me. Mark your calendars for May 16 – 18, 2025 for the Sand In My Boots Fest. Stay tuned and we’ll get you some more info soon!”

Stacy Vee, EVP of Goldenvoice and Producer of Stagecoach shares, “Creating a festival with Morgan has been a dream come true… and some of the most fun I have ever had booking a show! I can’t wait for fans to come and experience one of the most eclectic and electric lineups and on-site experiences the world has ever seen.”

AEG Presents and Hangout Festival Producer Reeves Price adds, “The opportunity to bring Morgan’s world to life on the beach in Gulf Shores is something very special. The fact that it coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Hangout Festival only makes it more special. We can’t wait to see everyone back on the beach in May.”

Sand In My Boots’ complete lineup and ticketing details will be announced soon. The central location of Gulf Shores, Ala. – just 8 hours from Nashville – makes it an ideal destination for travelers, offering varying accommodation options for those traveling from near or far.

