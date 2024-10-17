WATCH: Jordan Davis’ “I Ain’t Sayin”

Jordan Davis just released the official music video for his latest single, “I Ain’t Sayin.’” This track serves as the first radio single from Davis’ upcoming album. (watch above)

Directed by Caleb Cockrell, the “I Ain’t Sayin’” video tells the story of a mismatched young couple and her friend, navigating the delicate balance of not wanting to steal the girl, but knowing she deserves better. The video captures Jordan and his friends enjoying a carefree day filled with boating, barbecues, and drinks, while the couple’s relationship is visibly strained, eventually leading to the girlfriend walking away from her boyfriend.

Written by Steve Moakler, Travis Wood, Mark Holman, and Emily Reid, “I Ain’t Sayin’” offers a glimpse into Jordan Davis’ forthcoming album expected next year.

“I Ain’t Sayin’” marks Jordan Davis’ follow up to his platinum-selling album Bluebird Days. The album earned Davis four consecutive No. 1 hits and two Song of the Year wins including a CMA Award for “Buy Dirt” and an ACM Award for “Next Thing You Know,” marking one of the only times an artist has accomplished that feat off one album. Currently headlining internationally, Davis is also set to open for Luke Combs in Australia and New Zealand in early 2025.

