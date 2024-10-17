Cavefest 2024: A Magical Weekend At Our Favorite Bluegrass Festival

There’s something truly special about Cavefest. Every year, it feels like this festival, tucked into the heart of Tennessee’s natural beauty, just keeps getting better—and 2024 was no exception. The weather was perfect: warm sunshine during the day, but just cool enough at night to gather around a campfire, sharing stories and strumming guitars. It’s no wonder Cavefest has become Nashville.com’s favorite Bluegrass festival.

This year’s lineup was stacked with headliners like Railroad Earth, The Travelin’ McCourys, Yonder Mountain String Band, Sicard Hollow and the dynamic duo of Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn. The Travelin’ McCourys brought some special guests to the stage, creating a collaboration that felt like a jam session among friends. Artists-in-residence Lindsay Lou and John Mailander added their signature sounds throughout the weekend, popping up in different sets and truly making the festival feel like a communal experience. Our favorite show in the cave was actually Lou and Mailander with the John Prine Tribute, featuring The Tree of Forgiveness coming in a close second.

However, the most magical moment of the weekend was something you just can’t plan for. Just as Jim Lauderdale was about to take the stage at the amphitheater, the power went out. What could have been a festival disaster turned into one of those unforgettable moments that only Cavefest can deliver. Without missing a beat, Jim and his band stepped off the stage and waded into the middle of the crowd, guitars and all. They performed an intimate acoustic set, surrounded by fans who could hardly believe what was happening. There was something magical about hearing that raw, unamplified sound floating through the air. And just as naturally as the power had gone out, it came back on—and Jim and the band returned to the stage, picking up their electric instruments as if nothing had happened. The transition from acoustic to electric only added to the magic of the moment. None of our group was in the cave but we heard the power outage was pretty fun in there too … and dark!

Another thing I love about Cavefest is the spontaneous music that pops up all over the campground. At any given moment, you can stumble upon a group of musicians jamming together, blending their talents into something beautiful and unexpected. It’s those little moments—the campfire jams, the friendly neighbors, and the welcoming community—that make Cavefest feel less like a festival and more like a family gathering. This year, our campground neighbors were some of the kindest and most fun we’ve had, sharing meals, stories, and music throughout the weekend.

As always, Cavefest delivered on every front, and we at Nashville.com are already counting down the days until next year. It’s the kind of festival that leaves you feeling grateful for the music, the people, and the memories—until we meet again in 2025! Special thanks to Cavefest marketing guru Jeff Meltesen for inviting us out. You guys know how to throw a party!

–Jerry Holthouse

