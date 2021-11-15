Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Announces “Dangerous Tour”

Jerry Holthouse 15 hours ago Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse 8 Views

Tickets, Tour Schedule

Morgan Wallen announces today (11/15) his return to the road with THE DANGEROUS TOUR. Named after his history-making, critically acclaimed Dangerous: The Double Album, the in-demand entertainer welcomes special guest HARDY as direct support in 2022, with Larry Fleet also joining on select dates from February through May.

The tour includes a stop at Bridgestone Arena on March 17, 2022 here in Nashville. Buy TICKETS Here!

Morgan Wallen has staked his claim as Country music’s next superstar with 7.5 BILLION on-demand streams, Multi-platinum certifications, and four consecutive chart-toppers. Dangerous: The Double Album (Big Loud/Republic Records), reigned #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart for 10 consecutive weeks upon release and remained in the Top 10 for 33 weeks, plus earned the biggest streaming week for a Country album in history.

