MORE Performers added to CMA Awards 2021

Just Announced > Additional performers for “The 55th Annual CMA Awards!” In addition to performers already revealed, Country Music’s Biggest Night will feature the world premiere television performance of chart-topping collab “If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, along with show-stopping performances from Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown!

It WILL be a night you won’t want to miss! Watch these incredible artists take the stage LIVE on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC, hosted by Luke Bryan. Tickets on sale here.

