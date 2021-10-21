CMA Awards 2021 Performers Announced

The first lineup of performers for Country Music’s Biggest Night were just announced! This year’s CMA Awards will feature show-stopping performances from first-time nominees to reigning CMA Awards winners including, Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, and Blake Shelton!

Stay tuned for more performer announcements soon. Watch “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” hosted by Luke Bryan LIVE on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC!

