Chris Tomlin Scores His 21st Number One

Chris Tomlin is celebrating the 21st #1 radio single of his career with the Grammy-nominated song “Holy Forever.” The song is on the top of both Billboard’s Christian Airplay and AC charts as well as both MediaBase’s Christian AC and Christian Audience charts this week. Chris wrote the song with Jenn Johnson and Brian Johnson of Bethel Music, Phil Wickham, and Jason Ingram.

“I really don’t know what to say right now… I remember over 20 years ago being told that radio wouldn’t play worship music. So, to fast forward to today and not only have another number one radio song but to have the ongoing opportunity to help give people a voice to worship God through radio, through streaming, through live events, and through songs being led in the church… is something I will never take for granted,” Chris shared with Billboard. “I could never have imagined the doors and opportunities God would open up and I am so excited, and expectant for what’s to come next. Thank you radio for all you have done and all you continue to do…”

Chris recently launched a 12-city “An Evening of Worship” tour scheduled for this fall with singer/songwriter Pat Barrett, signed to Chris’ Bowyer & Bow record label, as the special guest opening the tour.