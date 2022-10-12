Mitchell & Debbie Tenpenny. Photo by Brocoff Photography

Mitchell Tenpenny Event Raises 50K To Fight Cancer

Jerry Holthouse October 12, 2022

Mitchell Tenpenny brought the fun to Music Row yesterday with first-annual Cornhole Tournament benefitting his foundation the 10Penny Fund. Yesterday’s event raised $50,302 dollars. The tournament winning team was Dallas Wilson and Jared Mullins.

Jimmie Allen, Chris Young, Chrissy Metz, Ernest, Jon Langston, Alana Springsteen and more, plus Mitchell and his fiance and fellow artist Meghan Patrick, where among the artists and songwriters who attended the event.
The event was made possible by these sponsors: Kelsey Rae Designs, DJ Silver, Leinenkugel, Liquid Death, Corky’s BBQ, Magic Factory Events, Twisted for Sugar, Balloon Therapy, Flowerchild Nashville, Brocoff Photography, Evan DeStefano Videography, Fire Cornhole, BB Guitar Straps, Artistry Alliances, Please Be Seated, and Your Life In Lights. With an added thank you to Sony Music Publishing for hosting the event.

Bubba/Big D & Bubba, Mitchell, Big D/Big D & Bubba, Jimmie Allen. Photo by Brocoff Photography

