MISSIO Coming To Cannery Hall

Texas duo MISSIO will be in Nashville on March 14th at Cannery Hall for their headline tour. The band is on tour supporting their 26 song album I Am Cinco (released May 3rd), which fuses elements of rock, electronic, indie, and hip-hop into a hybrid coallating 5 EP’s and 5 moods into one I Am Sad, I Am High, I Am Awesome, I Am Angry, I Am Crazy.

MISSIO is Matthew Brue (Vocalist/Multi-Instrumentalist/Producer) and David Butler (Engineer/Multi-Instrumentalist/Producer). They released their debut album, Loner, in 2017. The genre-bending, eclectically dark Austin duo quickly landed a global radio hit with their first single “Middle Fingers,” making their late-night debut on Conan and reaching #9 on the Billboard Alternative Charts. They have since released three full-length albums, garnering six #1’s on SiriusXM’s Alt-Nation with songs like “I See You,” “Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea,” “Underground” and more. MISSIO has partnered with global commercial brands such as Shiseido, Summer’s Eve and Armani. Topping off an illustrious career, they have over 1 billion global streams and have a R.I.A.A. Gold certified record for “Everybody Gets High.” All of this set the stage for the release of I Am Cinco. This ambitious season of music initially took shape in their headquarters of Austin only to be completed on a creative sojourn to Mexico City. After creating the body of work in multiple countries, 10 different sessions, MISSIO has come alive with these 26 tracks.

