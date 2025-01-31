 


LISTEN: Morgan Wallen's "I’m The Problem"
CMA 2024 Entertainer of the Year, Morgan Wallen. Photo by David Lehr

LISTEN: Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem”

Following the success of two chart-topping singles from his fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, two-time 2025 GRAMMY nominee Morgan Wallen has released the album’s title track today. The song, now available on all streaming platforms. (listen above)

Written by Wallen alongside Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block, and Jamie McLaughlin, “I’m The Problem” showcases Wallen’s blend of sonic elements. Dave Cohen’s metallic keys weave seamlessly with the electric guitar strums of Tom Bukovac and Bryan Sutton’s acoustic guitar, all under the expert production of Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome.

This latest release follows Wallen’s hit single “Smile,” which peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Additionally, his previous single “Love Somebody” became his 17th No. 1 at country radio, debuting atop the Billboard Hot 100 – marking Wallen’s first solo effort to achieve this milestone. The track also made waves globally, charting in 11 countries and cementing Wallen’s status as the first artist to have three singles simultaneously top both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts.

The album I’m The Problem has also inspired Wallen’s newly announced 2025 I’m The Problem Tour. The tour features a rotating roster of star-studded guest artists, including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Koe Wetzel, with rising acts like Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley, and Anne Wilson opening select shows. Tickets for the tour go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also catch Wallen at his inaugural Sand In My Boots Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, running May 16-18.

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

