Miranda Lambert To Receive Country Icon Award

Miranda Lambert has been chosen to receive the Country Icon Award at the 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards.” She will be honored for her decades-long career, during which she’s built an authentic, female-forward brand of country that has shaped the industry.

Hosted by Shania Twain, the 2024 “People’s Choice Country Awards” will air live Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The “Live From E!: People’s Choice Country Awards” red carpet event will kick off the night at 6 p.m. ET/PT on E!

“A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert’s groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Entertainment. “We’re so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award.”

Lambert is a decorated singer and songwriter, Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year honoree, shelter animal advocate, restaurateur, businesswoman, and New York Times best-selling author. “Postcards from Texas,” her ninth solo studio album, is set for release Sept. 13 as the follow up to “Palomino,” 2022’s largest female country album debut of the year that earned Lambert a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. Named among the best of the year by the New York Times, TIME, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Stereogum, and People, it marked the latest installment in a storied career that has spanned seven previous No. 1 solo albums, 10 No. 1 hit radio singles, more than 80 prestigious awards and countless sales certifications.

The most-awarded artist in ACM history, she was also named to the TIME100 list honoring the world’s most influential people all while passionately advocating for rescue animals via her MuttNation Foundation, which has raised nearly $10 million to date.

The “People’s Choice Country Awards” will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer, chosen entirely by the fans. Voting is open and runs through Friday, Aug. 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can vote online at www.votepcca.com.

