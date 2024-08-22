Breakaway Music Festival Coming To Nashville Oct. 11

Dedicated to dance music of all genres, Breakaway Music festival is coming to Nashville on October 11-12. The festival recently announced their full lineup. (below) Nashville is the third new market for Breakaway, which will host 21 nationally recognized artists and 3 local acts who will perform across two nights of festivities along with a Silent Disco featuring local talent, activations and onsite fan experiences.

Hosted by Bobby Hendrickson of social media famous @DJLoversClub, the festival will feature performances by Marshmello, Tiësto, Alison Wonderland, Louis The Child (Playground Set), Audien, Austin Millz, BUNT., Deeper Purpose, Eddie, Eliminate, Evan GIIA, Jai Wolf (DJ Set), Jake Shore, Kasbo b2b Jerro, Kenya Grace, Level Up, Levity, Me N Ü, Mojave Grey, Night Tales, Ray Volpe, and ROSEDRIIVE. Nashville locals NESH! B2b Zay will also be there.

GET TICKETS HERE! Single day tickets will also be available.

2024 is the biggest year yet for Breakaway which has expanded into 3 new markets. The year’s season kicked off with their newest event ‘Breakaway Tampa’ on April 26-27, before traveling to Charlotte for ‘Another World’ on May 3-4 and Ohio on May 31 – June 1 and Kansas City (June 14-15). Nextup is their second new market, Minnesota (June 28-29), Michigan (August 16-17), Worcester for ‘Mass’ (September 6-7), Charlotte (September 27-28), their third new market, Nashville (October 11-12) and ending with Bay Area (October 25-26).

