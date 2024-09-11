Steep Canyon Rangers Make Bluegrass History

Steep Canyon Rangers’ have set a record for the most No.1 albums on Billboard’s Bluegrass Chart with the release of their first live album of original material, Live at Greenfield Lake, out now via Yep Roc Records.

In addition to the Bluegrass chart, which now ties the group with Old Crow Medicine Show for the most No. 1 Bluegrass albums, Live at Greenfield Lake also debuted on a total of six Billboard charts, including, #18 Americana/Folk Albums and #22 Current Country Albums, along with Record Label Independent Current Albums, Current Album Sales, and Current Digital Albums.

“We don’t spend much time looking back, but this is pretty cool,” says the Rangers’ Graham Sharp. “We’ve been so lucky to be able to make music together for 25 years, and now it’s 10 Steep Canyon Rangers albums that have hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart, tying our Old Crow buddies for most all-time. Okay, enough reminiscing!”

Recorded at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater in Wilmington, NC, on September 29, 2023, the 16-track “collection highlights the band’s songwriting prowess, their instrumental chops, and the kind of musical chemistry that only comes from years of performing together” (American Songwriter). From the spellbinding, tender performances of “Recommend Me” and “Birds of Ohio” mixed with blistering, barnburning renditions of “Afterglow” and “Sunny Days,” Live at Greenfield Lake exhibits the wide breadth of styles and genres the band tackles in concert, and captures the magic of their onstage chemistry, demonstrating unparalleled harmonies, rich songwriting, and unforgettable performances.

Mixed and pressed at Citizen Vinyl’s state-of-the-art audiophile facilities in the band’s hometown of Asheville, North Carolina, lacquers were cut by renowned engineer Jeff Powell of Takeout Vinyl. Housed in a gatefold jacket, the first LP is pressed on deep purple vinyl and the second on yellow vinyl.

Comprising of Graham Sharp (banjo and vocals), Mike Guggino (mandolin, mandola and vocals), Aaron Burdett (guitar and vocals), Nicky Sanders (fiddle and vocals), Mike Ashworth (drums, dobro, guitar and vocals), and Barrett Smith (bass, guitar, and vocals), the band’s music blends their Appalachian and Piedmont influences, creating a sound that is uniquely their own.

Over the band’s esteemed career, the three-time Grammy nominees have released 14 studio albums, three collaborative albums with actor and banjoist Steve Martin, been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and appeared on some of music’s biggest stages. In 2013, Nobody Knows You won the GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album, while 2012’s Rare Bird Alert and 2020’s North Carolina Songbook garnered nominations in the same category.

