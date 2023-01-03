Miranda Lambert Helps Shelter Pets Over Holidays

Over the holidays one of shelter pets’ greatest champions, Miranda Lambert, teamed up this week with Tractor Supply Company to spread holiday cheer to animal shelters both near and far.

Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin visited a Tractor Supply store in Franklin, Tenn., where they filled their carts with pet toys and supplies and then made surprise stops at three local shelters: Williamson County Animal Center, Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control and Nashville Humane Association.

“This is the perfect time of year to visit your local animal shelter and to thank them for the great work they do all year long, helping the pets and the communities where we live,” shared Lambert. “These three shelters have been important local partners to MuttNation and to me, personally, and I just wanted to show my appreciation.”

After Lambert visited the three shelters, Tractor Supply Company surprised her and MuttNation with $5,000 in gift cards to spread the joy to an additional five shelters and rescues that help senior pets and pets with special needs as part of the MuttNation Love Harder initiative.

“During this season of giving, all of us at Tractor Supply are thrilled to join with Miranda and MuttNation to support animal shelters and the wonderful work they do in caring for our four-legged friends,” said Kimberley Gardiner, SVP and chief marketing officer for Tractor Supply Company. “Supporting the communities we serve – not only for our customers but also for our pets – is at the core of everything we do at Tractor Supply. Miranda and her team’s commitment to the mission of caring for pets is just remarkable, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner in this worthy cause.”

The five shelters receiving $1,000 Tractor Supply gift cards are: SNARR Northeast (Special Needs Animal Rescue & Rehabilitation) (Brewster, N.Y.); Frankie & Andy’s Place (Winder, Ga.), New Leash on Life (Lebanon, Tenn.); Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (San Francisco, Calif.), and Sunflower Sanctuary (Tijares, N.M.).

MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company ask everyone to consider supporting their local animal shelter by adopting, fostering or volunteering throughout the year – and to consider giving a special gift to shelter pets during the holiday season.