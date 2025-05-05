Metallica Still At The Top Of Their Game In Nashville

Last Thursday night, Nashville got loud—and I mean very loud—as Metallica tore through an explosive set at Nissan Stadium, proving once again why they remain one of the most commanding forces in rock history. I’ve been a fan for years but this was my first-ever Metallica show in person. The stop was part of their ongoing M72 World Tour, and while the show delivered everything fans could hope for—fire, fury, and face-melting riffs—it also came with a uniquely Nashville surprise: Jack White was spotted in the crowd, soaking in the sonic mayhem alongside the rest of us. White received a nod from Hetfield mid-set: “We’ve got friends in high places here tonight… Nashville always shows up.”

The band’s signature “no-repeat weekend” format was in play so there a few of my favorites I didn’t get to hear, those songs were played at the Saturday show, but I was not disappointed. They packed plenty into a career-spanning setlist. Opening with the punishing “Creeping Death,” Metallica wasted no time igniting the packed stadium. James Hetfield was in top vocal form, snarling with power and precision, while Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo each showcased their musicianship with effortless intensity.

Tracks like “Seek & Destroy,” and “The Unforgiven,” carried a particular emotional weight under the Tennessee night sky. Metallica’s set design also deserves praise. The 360-degree “snake pit” stage gave fans an up-close experience from nearly every angle, and the 8 massive LED screens made it feel intimate even in a stadium built for 60,000. The production was equally massive, yet never overshadowed the music—always a sign of a band confident enough to let the songs do most of the talking.

As the final chords of “Master of Puppets” echoed into the Nashville night and fireworks lit up the sky, Metallica once again proved that their fire is far from fading. If anything, they’ve only become more vital—more essential—with time. In a city built on musical heritage, Metallica didn’t just visit; they conquered. The Band packed Nissan Stadium again on Saturday for a completely different set. This was a bucket-list show for me, and it lived up to the expectations.

–Jerry Holthouse

