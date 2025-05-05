Large Nashville Presence At Key West Songwriters Festival

The 29th annual Key West Songwriters Festival presented by BMI took over the island for five days (4/30-5/04) as music enthusiasts traveled to see over 250 BMI multi-genre creators perform their favorite hits. The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and Rams Head Presents provided multi-day offerings of free and ticketed shows across 50 venues featuring veteran songwriters to the next big hitmakers.

BMI songwriters arrived at BNA on Wednesday morning (4/30) where they attended the “Lift Off to the Kickoff” event in Delta’s sky club, as Delta Air Lines is the official airline for the festival. The festival kicked off that evening with the “Sunset Pier Kick Off Party” at the Ocean Key Resort & Spa hosted by Storme Warren, where DJ Smoke, Gable Bradley, Brian Fuller and an all-star band compromised of Dylan Altman, Robert Randolph and Guthrie Trapp took the stage. Afterwards, attendees were able to hear songwriters Jordan Dozzi, Kylie Frey, Claudia Hoyser, Jenna LaMaster, Matt McKinney, Delaney Ramsdell, The Kentucky Gentlemen, Grace Tyler and Heath Warren at hotspots like Salty Frog’s, Island Dogs and The Alamo.

On Thursday (5/01) rounds were hosted poolside at Southernmost Beach Resort, La Concha and Marquesa Hotel featuring BMI affiliates like Sam Blasko, Parker Daniel, Raul Malo, Mia Mantia, Jake Mitchell, Blake Pendergrass, Becca Rae and Adam Sanders. Highlights from the day included the return of “Liz Rose & Friends” to the Blue Heaven as she treated the packed house to collaborations with Johnny Clawson, Cassidy Daniels, Lauren McLamb, Lee Thomas Miller, Heath Warren and more. Fans caught Chase Matthew and Nate Smith at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater before capping the night off at The Backyard Bar for the “HD Radio Late Night Hang” featuring The Band Loula and The Brummies.

The takeover of the tropics continued Friday (5/02) at the event’s headquarters, Rams Head Southernmost Bar & Restaurant, where hourly rounds showcased songwriters such as Cole Goodwin, Joey Hyde, Brooke Lee, Matt Morrisey, Lenny Pey and Rob Ragosta during the “Lewis Brisbois Presents: Hometown Pub Takeover.” Fans were also treated to “Coffee, Concert and Conversation” with Jeffrey Steele, before catching acts like Lewis Brice, Bob DiPiero, Alison Nichols, Schmitty and Craig Wiseman at the Curry Mansion, Sloppy Joe’s and Schooner Wharf Bar. That evening, the Key West Theater was sold-out for The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association show that included Palmer Anthony, Abbey Cabler, Matt Castillo, David Lee, Bobby Pinson, Morgan Lee Powers and Liz Rose.

After their festival debut last year, the Key West Woman’s Club returned on Saturday (5/03) with hourly rounds at the Hellings Curry Museum featuring Gloria Anderson, Sheena Brooke, Allie Colleen, Danielle Johnson and Bridgette Tatum. That evening, fans were piled on Duval Street for a free show by Thomas Edwards and headliner LOCASH, while others witnessed veteran hitmakers like Marti Frederiksen, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Tommy Sims, and James Slater at the San Carlos Institute. “Sunday Songs: Music & Mimosas” at Williams Hall launched the final day (5/04), where Ronnie Bowman, Chuck Cannon, Elisha Hoffman, Rebecca Lynn Howard, Tommy Sims, Robert Randolph, The Band Loula and BMI’s Shannon Sanders performed renowned gospel songs. The night concluded with the “All Star Encore” at the Key West Theater featuring Ronnie Bowman, Adam Craig, Jet Harvey, Paul Jenkins, Jay Knowles, Jim McCormick and Aaron Raitiere.

Proceeds from the five-day event benefit Michelle’s Foundation, a Key West-based nonprofit that helps children and families in need. Additional beneficiary from the event includes CreatiVets which is a non-profit that teaches the United States Armed Forces veterans to use visual arts and music as a means of addressing their unseen wounds of war. The 29th Annual Key West Songwriters Festival is sponsored by Delta Air Lines, Gallagher, HD Radio and Texas Roadhouse.

