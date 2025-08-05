Megan Moroney Throws No. 1 Party In Nashville

Nashville was buzzing last night as Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer-songwriter Megan Moroney celebrated her Platinum-certified hit “Am I Okay?” reaching No. 1 on Country radio with a blowout party at her own pop-up bar, The Emo Cowgirl, located at The Westin Nashville’s L27 Rooftop Lounge.

Hosted by SESAC, the high-energy celebration marked yet another major moment in what’s been a banner summer for Moroney. “Am I Okay?”—co-written by Moroney, Luke Laird, and Jessie Jo Dillon, and produced by Kristian Bush—is the title track from her acclaimed sophomore album, which ranks as one of the top three biggest debuts by a female Country artist in 2024. The track is also nominated for Best Country Video at the upcoming MTV VMAs and recently earned a spot on Billboard’s “50 Best Songs of 2025 So Far”.

Fans have flocked to The Emo Cowgirl pop-up since its debut in June. Curated by Moroney herself, the full venue takeover includes themed cocktails—like the namesake Am I Okay?, a zesty mix of Bacardi, lemon, and blueberry—and an immersive Moroney-inspired vibe. The pop-up runs through August 31, with details and reservations available at theemocowgirl.com.

This isn’t the first big moment at The Emo Cowgirl. The space also hosted a fan watch party in June for Moroney’s latest release, “6 Months Later,” which rocketed to No. 30 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100—her highest chart debut to date. The track has since climbed into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, adding to Moroney’s meteoric rise.

Meanwhile, Moroney continues her AM I OKAY? tour across the country. Her recent July 26 stop at Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo broke the event’s record for most tickets sold by a female artist, drawing over 20,400 fans. The 50-date tour continues through October 12, with high-profile stops at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (September 30) and a two-night run at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (October 2 & 3).

