LISTEN: Jordan Davis’ “Louisiana Stick” Ft. Marcus King

Multi-platinum country star and MCA Nashville recording artist Jordan Davis continues to crank up the anticipation for his upcoming album Learn The Hard Way with the release of his latest single, “Louisiana Stick,” out now. The Southern-soaked track, a tribute to Davis’ home state, was penned by Davis alongside hitmakers Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, and Ashley Gorley, with a special feature by acclaimed artist Marcus King. The release lands Davis on the cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily, highlighting the buzz surrounding the project.

Davis brings his signature mix of storytelling and swampy swagger to “Louisiana Stick,” a toe-tapping ode to the culture, charm, and charisma of the Bayou State. From zydeco dance floors to cypress trees under moonlight, the song invites listeners on a Louisiana-style love story that’s impossible to shake. “Baby, I bet I can make Louisiana stick,” he sings in the hook, delivering a line that feels destined to echo through Southern summers for years to come.

With Learn The Hard Way set for release soon, Davis is keeping busy with high-profile TV appearances lined up this month.

Learn The Hard Way follows the massive success of Davis’ debut album Home State and the Platinum-certified Bluebird Days, which delivered four back-to-back No. 1 hits—“What My World Spins Around,” “Tucson Too Late,” “Buy Dirt,” and “Next Thing You Know.” Notably, Bluebird Days became the first album in history to feature two songs that both won Song of the Year: the CMA/NSAI-winning “Buy Dirt” and ACM’s “Next Thing You Know.”

