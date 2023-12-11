Celebrities Come Together For St. Jude

It’s December and hundreds of celebrities, artists and influencers including Lady A, Banda El Recodo, Kelsea Ballerini, Rachel Bilson, Priscilla Block, Jordan Davis, Fey, GALE, Tim Gunn, Chris Janson, Miranda Lambert, Austin Mahone, Scotty McCreery, Alyssa Milano, Mya, Jelly Roll, Dan + Shay, Dax Shepard, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson, CeCe Winans, Trisha Yearwood, Bailey Zimmerman and more donned the new black This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt as part of an annual campaign encouraging the public to become a monthly donor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Now in its seventh year, the online movement has grown to involve thousands of supporters who took to their social channels sharing images and messages with #ThisShirtSavesLives. The This Shirt Saves Lives campaign became a social media sensation upon its 2017 launch, with nearly one million shirts distributed to date.

More than 200 stations around the nation are hosting events throughout this month to support the campaign asking listeners to become a Partner in Hope, where a monthly donation of $19 earns donors a This Shirt Saves Lives tee. The Bobby Bones Show, Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, iHeartMedia, Audacy, UFORIA, along with other ownership groups, are all supporting the cause with on air pushes. This annual series of nationwide events is part of the Music Gives to St. Jude Kids campaign that connects music lovers to the mission of St. Jude.

Support like this helps ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live.

The This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt is available exclusively to those who join the lifesaving mission of St. Jude by becoming a monthly supporter. To join the This Shirt Saves Lives movement, visit thisshirtsaveslives.org.